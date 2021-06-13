Menu
Chandos Martin
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021

Chandos Martin

CASPER - Miss Chandos Martin passed away peacefully on May 25, 2021 at Mountain Plaza Assisted Living where she had resided for nearly nine years. She was born May 21, 1934 in Rock Springs, WY and graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1952. She then went to Northwest Nazarene College in Nampa, ID and graduated in 1957 with her sister Pansy. They began their teaching careers in Idaho Falls, ID and then moved to Casper in 1959.

Miss Martin taught elementary school in Casper for more than 30 years, most of those years teaching kindergarten at McKinley School. She was a sweet soul who had quite an impact on too many students to count. Upon retirement she worked many years as a greeter at her favorite store, Walmart. However, her most important role was being a second mother to her "Niece Denise" and surrogate grandma to great nephews Dane and Drew.

Miss Martin's favorite past time was shopping. She enjoyed running into former students and never forgot anyone's name. She was grateful for the kindness and compassion that was shown to her in her final years at MPAL.

She was preceded in death by her parents, LaFayette and Fairyl Martin and her siblings, Pansy Prugh and Claude Martin of Casper and Cleve Martin of Rock Springs.

Chandos will be greatly missed by her nieces, Denise Prugh Rasmussen of Casper, Tracy Martin of Pocatello, ID and Kaycee Larson of Rock Springs.

As per her wishes there will be no service and burial will take place at a later date in Rock Springs, WY.


Published by Casper Star-Tribune on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
The Wyoming sisters of Alpha Delta Kappa send our sympathies. Chandos was a member of Beta Chapter for many years.
Virginia Howard
Other
July 3, 2021
Chandos taught for my dad at McKinley School (Carroll Rahm -principal). Dad enjoyed her very much and they had many conversations over the years about education. She will be missed. She was a fine woman who I admired greatly.
Mary Rahm Johnson
Friend
June 17, 2021
She was my kindergarten teacher, she will be missed deeply.
Debbie (Simmons) Foreman
School
June 14, 2021
