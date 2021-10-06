Charles Philip Brown

TOPEKA, Kan. - Charles Philip Brown, 70, of Topeka, passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021.

Charles Philip Brown, known by most as Phil, Passed away September 23, 2021, at the age of 70 in Topeka, Kansas. Phil was born in Wyoming, Ohio, to Ralph and Eloise Brown and is survived by his four children.

Ever a man on the move, Phil had spent significant time in Casper, Wyoming; Aurora, Colorado; and Naples and Gainesville, Florida; leaving family and friends across the US.

During his time, Phil was the epitome of an engineer, graduating from the University of Florida with his masters in structural engineering. His long career took him around the globe as he worked for Exxon, The Industrial Company (TIC) in Casper, Wyoming, and ended his career later in Colorado with Kiewit.

Phil was an active member of the Stage III community in Casper, Wyoming, acting in and directing shows. Always a man on the run, he joined the Casper marathon committee to help organize the annual Casper Marathon race, which he himself competed in the final year that committee organized it.

Those who knew Phil knew how much he loved his alma mater, and he connected with many through his passion for the Florida Gators. He rarely missed a game, and often joining his local alumni group to cheer them on at a local watch party.

Throughout his life, Phil wore many hats, was involved in many projects, and met people in many walks of life. He had a mind that was quirky, enigmatic, and difficult to know. As his journey comes to an end, we hope that he finds peace.

For anyone who would find peace by donating to his memory, there is a Go Fund Me with proceeds going towards a memorial at the University of Florida Health Garden of Hope at https://donate.giving.ufhealth.org/event/uf-health-garden-of-hope/e266802 or https://gofund.me/7497cc54.

