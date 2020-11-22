Charles Elmer Spurlock, Jr.

PEORIA, Ariz. - Charles Elmer Spurlock, Jr. died on November 17, 2020 at the age of 98. He was born on November 3, 1922 to Irene (Johnson) and Charles E. Spurlock, Sr. After his mother's untimely death when he was five, Chuck and his older sister Charlotte were raised by extended family on ranches near the Ferris Mountain (Bar 11 Ranch) and the Sweetwater River (Turkey Track Ranch).

Chuck loved the ranching life and had many stories to tell about hunting, fishing and cattle round-ups. He told of the time when two horses pulling his hay rake spooked, took off at full speed and went on different sides of a willow bush. Chuck and his wagon went flying over the bush and he came down sans the wagon.

Chuck and his sister Charlotte were educated in a one-room school. The state provided a teacher who boarded with the family. During high school, Chuck and his sister lived with their uncle in Douglas, Wyoming. Both Chuck and his sister wanted to attend college but money was scarce in those days. However, the University of Wyoming allowed board and tuition to high school valedictorians. Both became valedictorians, one year apart.

WWII interrupted Chuck's studies. He enlisted and served as a Navy Lieutenant JG on a destroyer escort. When the Navy decided he needed more education, they sent him back to college. While in school, his ship was lost with no survivors. He finished his degree at Iowa State University.

While on leave, Chuck married Barbara Garst on October 20, 1944 in Miami. In 1952 Chuck moved his family to Lander where he owned and operated an engineering and surveying company until his retirement in 2004.

Chuck enjoyed his family, friends, his work, hunting, golfing and his Labrador dogs. Chuck had a sense of humor and many of his friends were victims of his practical jokes. But they took pleasure in paybacks. An uneasy truce was finally called after he received a live monkey, parcel post, COD, and no return address.

Chuck lived a life with honor and integrity.

He is survived by his children, Diane Benjes (Bud), Kit Scott (Joe), Charlie and David (Andrea) and seven grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; his daughter, Debbie Roeger; his grandson, Eric Pace; and his sister, Charlotte Slade.