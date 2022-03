SUNDANCE - Charles Mitts, 73, died Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Sundance.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 5, 2021, at the Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the Central Office. Burial will follow at the Green Mountain Cemetery.

