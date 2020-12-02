Charlotte Pauline (Williamson) Downey

Charlotte Pauline (Williamson) Downey died peacefully on November 27, 2020 at the Platte County Legacy Home in Wheatland, Wyoming. She was 91.

Charlotte was born in Basin, Wyoming on March 14, 1929, to Joseph Russel Williamson and Nina Eulala (Peavler) Williamson and raised on the family farm outside of Burlington, Wyoming. Graduating from Burlington High School in 1947 and following her father's desire that she attend college, for at least one year, she enrolled at the University of Wyoming that fall. She was an excellent student and enjoyed learning and the knowledge and opportunities college offered. She remained at the University four years, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Home Economics. In the fall of 1951, she was hired by the Shoshoni School District to create the Home Economics Department at Shoshoni High School where she taught for four years.

Charlotte met Charles H. "Chuck" Downey while teaching in Shoshoni and they were married on March 19, 1955. Together they raised five daughters on their family farm in Missouri Valley. She was a farmer's daughter and a farmer's wife. She loved her home and family and nurturing all living things, especially her flowers that she planted in every conceivable container and patch of ground around the farm. Her kitchen was always open to friends and family who would stop by; they would find a cup of coffee, some of her fresh baked goods, and her delightful hospitality and warm conversation. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, canning and gardening…her specialty was homemade bread. In later years she enjoyed hosting the "Downey Summer Ice Cream Social" that was a Missouri Valley tradition for over 20 years.

Charlotte shared her gifts with her community and her church. She was a member of the Missouri Valley Women's Club, and an active member in the Altar and Rosary Society at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Shoshoni and at St. Margaret's in Riverton. She served at all levels of leadership with the Wyoming Councils of Catholic Women (WCCW), holding offices in local, regional and statewide capacities. Her greatest honor was serving as both the Thermopolis Deanery President, (1969-1971) and representing Wyoming as the WCCW State President (1991-1993). She served on the Board of Education for the Diocese of Cheyenne for 12 years beginning her tenure in the in the mid-1970s.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 64 years, Chuck; her eldest daughter, Angela Koenig; and only sister, Edythe Finely.

She is survived by her four daughters, Colleen Posey (Tim) of Laramie, Mary Jo Currey of Olympia, Washington, Erin Nuxoll (Randy) of Boise, Idaho, and Sr. Ginger Downey, OLVM of Huntington, Indiana; six grandchildren, Ryan Koenig, Pittsburgh Kansas, Brenda Riggs Laramie, Wyoming, Jill Boyd, La Grande, Oregon, Cindy Matson, Center City, Minnesota, Andrew Currey, Los Angeles, California, and James Downey of Portland Oregon; ten great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Due to the COVID pandemic, funeral services will be private with only the immediate family attending. A Celebration of Life will be held next summer in Charlotte's honor.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Davis Funeral Home.