Chester Lyman Wallace

CASPER - Chester Lyman Wallace, 61, of Casper, WY went home to the Lord on Saturday, November 14, 2020. He passed away peacefully after a short battle with lung disease. Chester was born February 11, 1959 to Jeannine and Jerry McNutt in Salt Lake City, Utah.

An avid history buff and fascinated by how things worked, Chester spent much of his time learning new things. He never met a stranger and loved to talk to anyone who would listen. He loved to spend time with his family and other loved ones, sharing his smile and kindness. Even if he was upset or angry, he would always let you know how much he loved you.

Chester was also a thrill seeker who loved roller coasters, skydiving, and riding his motorcycle. He made it a point to get you to sing with him, especially to Garth Brooks songs, and never missed an opportunity to laugh.

He was employed at FTC Transport (TrueNorth Steel) for 29 years.

He loved all his animals that came into his life and is survived by his best friend, Chumlee.

Chester was a devoted husband to his wife of nearly 40 years, Diana Wallace. During that time, they raised three children, Jennifer Wallace (Madden), Chester Lyman Wallace Jr. and Jayme Rae Wallace (Ackerman). His children brought into his life three additional sons, Christopher Madden, Christopher Ackerman, and Greg Burton. He was also blessed to have gained a grandson, Hunter Madden.

Chester is survived by his oldest daughter, Desiree Wallace and his grandson, Jeremiah Wallace. He is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Walline and Ronnie Turman; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Chester was preceded in death by his mother, Jeannine McNutt; fathers, Jerry McNutt and Howard Wallace; his sister, Kathleen Wallace; and his nephews, Richard Turman and Steven Turman.

There are not enough words to summarize the life that he lived, but he lived it to the fullest.

Everyone was family.

A small service in honor of Chester's life will be held at the Fort Ministry Church on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM.