Cloe C. Wambolt
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021

Cloe C. Wambolt

CASPER - Cloe Wambolt was born November 5, 1937. She passed away March 13, 2021. Cloe was the daughter of Roy V. and Irene Alt. She was wife of the late Clyde M. Wambolt. Cloe and Clyde were married June 20, 1959.

She is survived by her five children, Colleen Wambolt, Colin Wambolt, CloAnn Miles (Thomas), Cathryn Grubbs (Timothy), and Claudine White (Richard). She will be greatly missed by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, friends and loved ones.

No service will be held per her request.

Donations in her memory can be made to Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions, 319 S. Wilson, Casper, WY 82601.


Published by Casper Star-Tribune on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
It is with great sadness to hear of the passing of Cloe she will be greatly missed. The lord brings strength and light during this time of healing.
God bless your family.
The Cassara family
March 23, 2021
Chloe was a regular fixture and amazing volunteer for the WMC VOLUNTEERS! I learned so much from her when I worked there. God Bless and Godspeed my friend! You will be missed!
NJ Garton
March 22, 2021
So sorry You were a special lady Mama Cloe, will never forget you and your family, Love you lots
Cindy Castle
March 21, 2021
I will never forget the love you shared with me after my Mother's passing. You brought some joy back in to my life when there wasn't any. You were a blessed friend to me. I love you Miss Cloe.
Mindy
March 21, 2021
My heart is broken over the loss of my dear mother. You and daddy are together again. That brings me comfort. I love and miss you.
Colleen Wambolt
March 21, 2021
I remember her patience and kindness as our Campfire Girls leader.
My deepest condolences to Colleen, Colin, CloAnn, Cathryn, and Claudine...the 7 C’s.
Linda Farley Masuhara
Friend
March 20, 2021
I love you, mom. My heart is broken. It gives me comfort that you and daddy are together again.
Colleen Wambolt
Daughter
March 20, 2021
