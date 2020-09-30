Cora D. Bowman

CASPER - Cora D. Bowman, age 97, of Casper, passed away September 26, 2020 at Life Care Center of Casper.

Cora was born January 31, 1923 in Wheatland, Wyoming to Harry and Hattie (Petty) Linton. On October 28, 1940, she married Carlos W. Bowman. They were the proud parents to George, Carl, and Linda. They made their home in Casper, where Carlos worked for Wyco Pipeline.

Cora was a homemaker and worked as a clerk at Elk Street Grocery, retiring in 1978.

Carlos and Cora were able to travel to Hawaii with Linda to visit their son George. They were able to visit the USS Arizona Memorial where Cora's brother, George Linton, gave his life for his country. They enjoyed many trips to visit their sons and families in California and South Carolina.

Cora was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Carlos Bowman; sons, George and Carl; four brothers, Everett, George, Billy and Ray; granddaughter, Marie; and son-in-law, Art Taylor.

She is survived by her devoted daughter, Linda Taylor; grandson, Cory (Allyse) Taylor of Casper; granddaughters, Carrie (Steve) Lunceford and Carla (Kevin) Becknell of South Carolina; and grandson, Brian Bowman of California; also surviving are 14 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren; and her niece, LaRay Dembiczak, of Colorado.

Per her request no services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, family asks donations to be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Thank you so much for the care given to Cora and support given to Linda from the staff at Life Care.

