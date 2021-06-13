VETERAN - Crockett Herring, 50, died Saturday, June 5, 2021. Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at the Pavilion on the Goshen County Fairgrounds with Pastor Scott Mathis officiating.
Colyer Funeral Home
Published by Casper Star-Tribune on Jun. 13, 2021.
Our deepest sympathies. The Herring & Bolln family are in our prayers, especially Marnie & children.
Kelly & Billie Engleman
June 16, 2021
The shock that we all feel down here is Heaven´s reward. For you to go so early, hurts us all. To say you will be missed is an understatement. Crockett, you and Paul Herring give Heaven a little hell. We love you and miss you.
Jenny Derrisaw (Herring), Jim, Hailey, and Lauren Derrisaw