Daniel R. Wells
1956 - 2020
BORN
1956
DIED
2020

Daniel R. Wells

CASPER - On Thursday, November 19, 2020, Daniel R. Wells of Casper, Wyoming, loving father of three children, passed away at age 64. Dan was born on May 3, 1956 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Alfred Robert Wells and Joyce Estelle Allport.

During his life, Dan was a Journeyman Boilermaker and Pipefitter, Journeyman Millright and worked as a Compressor Operator in the oilfield industry for the last 15+ years. He lived in several states over the years due to his work and made many friends along the way.

Dan had many hobbies and interests including building and racing cars, riding motorcycles and spending time with his family.

Dan was preceded in death by his father, Alfred Wells and mother, Joyce Wells and sister, Carol Wells.

He is survived by his son, Cody Wells; daughters, Jessica Crain and Cheyenne Wells; brother, David Wells; sisters, Judy Wells, Nancy (Don) Harp, Karen Wells-Campbell, Bonnie Wells and Becky Wells.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Dan's Life will be held at a later date when all family and friends can attend.


Published by Casper Star-Tribune on Dec. 9, 2020.
