Danny Warren Mitchell
Danny Warren Mitchell

SUGAR LAND, Tex. - On June 3, 2021, Danny Warren Mitchell of Sugar Land, Texas, died peacefully at home surrounded by family. Danny was born to Fay and Eugene Mitchell in Freeport, Texas, where as a young man he excelled at baseball, football, track, and basketball. He graduated from high school in Port Sulfur, Louisiana, and went on to attend Louisiana State University and serve in the Army. Danny studied petroleum engineering at LSU, where he met the love of his life, Doris Fuller, and they married in 1955.

Danny and Doris eventually settled in Casper, Wyoming, where for over twenty years they raised their three children: Michael Forrest, Mark David, and Elizabeth Kathleen.

He is survived by his children, five loving grandchildren, seven beautiful great-grandchildren, and his brother, Noel Mitchell, of Opelousas, Louisiana.

Visitation and a memorial service were held at the Settegast-Kopf Company Chapel in Sugar Land, Texas, on Tuesday, June 15, followed by burial at Houston National Cemetery.


Published by Casper Star-Tribune on Jun. 27, 2021.
