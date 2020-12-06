Menu
Darlene Ann Tucker
1951 - 2020
BORN
1951
DIED
2020

Darlene Ann Tucker

CASPER - Darlene Ann Tucker, 69, passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 30, 2020 at Wyoming Medical Center. She was born March 30, 1951 in Powell, Wyoming to James W. and Leola "Geraldine" (Staker) Gilman.

Darlene was married to Paul "Scott" Tucker for many years and worked as a corporate secretary for most of her life. Darlene was enjoying retirement and farming her Facebook Farmtown Farms.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, "Scott"; her brothers-in-law, Robert "Bob" Tucker, and Michael Tucker.

Surviving are her son, Derek Tucker of Casper; her sister, Arlene (Jack) Langenstein of Summerville, SC; her brother, Larry (Gale) Gilman of Henderson, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be a Celebration of Life in the Summer of 2021 for family and friends.


Published by Casper Star-Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
