David Alan Bretey, Sr.

POCATELLO, Idaho - David Alan Bretey, Sr. died November 7, 2020 in Pocatello, ID after living most of his life in Casper, WY. He died as a result of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

He is survived by his two siblings, Wade Bretey and Anne Smith; his three children, David Bretey, Michelle Anderson and Terry Camery and their spouses; eight grandchildren, David, Abigail, William, Spencer, KC, Tim, Jace, and Sarah; and one great-granddaughter, Brooklyn.

Dave was a diesel mechanic, and loved his job. He began and ended his career working at Lathrop Feed & Equipment.

He also spent much of his spare time fixing and restoring vehicles for other people. He loved to read and credited the success in his profession with the ability to read tech manuals-something that his peers often struggled to do. His employer, Gary Lathrop, related that people called from all over the United States to consult with Dave on mechanical issues.

As a teenager living in Granby, CO Dave became an excellent water and snow skier. Dave loved to fly fish, bird hunt, snowmobile and garden. He regarded honesty an essential value. Dave was an avid gun owner, believed firmly in his second amendment rights along with other conservative values. He always showed concern for elderly people, especially his grandparents. He spent a good deal of his time visiting with his grandparents who lived next door and doing little chores to help them out often in exchange for some bottled or baked goods. Dave valued the simple good life that many in this age overlook.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, November 13, 2020 at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W Chubbuck Rd., Chubbuck, ID 83202.

