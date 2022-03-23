David Olin Baker

KING COUNTY, WA - David Olin Baker, 53, passed away at his home on Friday, March 11, 2022, after a courageous 5-year battle with colon cancer.

Dave was born in Casper, Wyoming to Danny Olin Baker and Susan Lee (Kortright) Baker. He grew up in Casper and graduated from Kelly Walsh High School in 1986. In 1990 Dave married Michelle Reese and together they had two daughters. They divorced in 2002 and Dave raised the girls as a single dad. Many hours were spent on band/orchestra concerts, volleyball, and cheerleading, including assisting with numerous football balls at Natrona County High School. In 2012 Dave married Misty Stinson and became a step-dad to her three children who he loved as his own.

When not occupied with the kids' many activities, Dave and Misty enjoyed travelling, camping, and the occasional trip to Deadwood or Las Vegas. Dave served the community as a member of the Natrona County Fire District for over 24 years as a fire fighter, trainer, inspector, and investigator.

In 2013 he retired from public service and moved his family to Washington to pursue a career in private fire investigation for Envista Forensics. During his time as an investigator with Envista, Dave investigated fires throughout the U.S. and internationally in Canada, China, and Chile. He later served as a district manager, overseeing fire investigators in Oregon, Washington, and Idaho. He had a true passion for fire science and was a dedicated mentor to many.

Dave is survived by his wife, Misty Baker; daughters: Shandell Baker, Kaysey (Joe) Perea, and Makailla (Taylor) Harris; sons: Jeremiah Howle and Tanner Brown; granddaughters: Hollie Howle and Maylani Harris; father, Danny (Ann) Baker; step-dad, (dad) Don Homan; sisters: Denise (Gary) Smiley, Brittany Baker, and Heather (Wilson) Toups; numerous aunts; uncles; cousins; nieces; nephews; great-nephews and nieces, and his beloved German Shepherds: Chema and Kyro.

The family is planning a celebration of life in Casper later this summer.