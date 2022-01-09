Menu
David James Goff
1961 - 2022
BORN
1961
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Newcomer Funeral Home - Casper
710 E Second
Casper, WY

David James Goff

GLENROCK - David James Goff, 60, of Glenrock died Sunday, January 2, 2022. He was born in Glenrock on October 6, 1961. He grew up there, graduating from Glenrock High School in 1980.

David worked as a cook in many local restaurants over the years, such as the Four Aces.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Rosalie Ruth Goff and his father, James Donnell Goff.

David is survived by his brother, Ken Goff and Ken's wife Katy Kvitashvili and their daughter, Lisa Michelle Goff, all of Tbilisi, Georgia.

There will be a Celebration of Life for David in the Spring, after which his ashes will be interred next to his mother's grave in Glenrock.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerCasper.com.


Published by Casper Star-Tribune on Jan. 9, 2022.
I graduated with David, considered him a friend. Although I lost track of him through the years, I always thought of him; wondering what happened to David? Such a loss to know he was so close. RIP David. My prayers and thoughts are with his family.
Kristi
Friend
January 10, 2022
