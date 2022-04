DOUGLAS - Deborah Marie Rawhouser, 54, died Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at the Gorman Funeral Home – Converse Chapel with Pastor Trevor Wilder officiating. Inurnment will be in the Douglas Park Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at the funeral home.

