Denise Doreen Gall

CASPER - Denise Doreen Gall born October 17, 1995, passed away at the age of 26 on January 1, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming.

Denise was born to Harold and RaeLynn Gall in Thermopolis, Wyoming and lived there until 2001. She was then raised by her Uncle and Aunt, John and Kathy Gall.

Denise enjoyed people and was very outgoing. During her school years she loved playing volleyball and joined the cheerleading team for Kelly Walsh High School graduating in 2014.

After graduation, she worked in the restaurant business and made many friends during that time.

Denise had two children, Karter (five years old) and Kolson (four years old). She loved her children very much.

Denise is survived by her two children, Karter and Kolson; Steven Smith; Matthew Metzger; Harold Gall; RaeLynn Gall; John and Kathy Gall; many aunts and uncles, cousins, and grandparents.

She was preceded in death by grandparents, Geneva Matheson, LeRoy Gall, and Blair Parnizari.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 PM, on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Rib and Chop House located at 256 South Center Street, Casper, Wyoming.