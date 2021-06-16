Dennis R Howard

CASPER - Dennis R Howard, 75, of Casper, Wyoming passed away from complications due to Alzheimer's on Thursday, June 10, 2021. He was born November 24, 1945 in Rexburg, Idaho to Rexford and Thelma Howard. He grew up in Newdale, Idaho on the family farm and graduated from Sugar Salem High School in 1964. After graduation, he served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in New Zealand. After his return, he attended Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho where he met his wife, Marda Rawlins. They were married in the Idaho Falls Temple on May 22, 1968. He went on to graduate from Brigham Young University in 1971 with a BS in Accounting.

After graduation they moved to Denver, Colorado where he started work for the CPA firm of Meyer & Breverman. In 1974 they moved to Casper, Wyoming to manage one of the firm's offices. Through various mergers, the CPA firm of PMCH (Porter, Muirhead, Cornia, Howard) was created. He retired in 2017 at the age of 72.

Dennis is a 42-year stomach cancer survivor and in 2018 he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. He was an avid golfer, loved singing and sports. Anyone who knew him would always find M&Ms in his pocket. He was very active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and held various leadership positions. He was also active in the community. He served as the BSA Council President and was awarded the Silver Beaver. Dennis also served many years as treasurer for the Central Wyoming Counseling Center.

He is survived by his wife, Marda of Casper; their seven children, Sean (Stacy) Howard of Littleton, CO, Trevor (Tavia) Howard of Saratoga Springs, UT, Dustin (Melanie) Howard of Caldwell, ID, Blake (Niki) Howard of Meridian, ID, Sari (Brett) Stagg of Erie, CO, Terra (Josh) Huff of Smithfield, UT, and Evan (Jenn) Howard of Colorado Springs, CO. He is also survived by his sister, Margo (Rex) Ricks of Grand Junction, CO, and Boyd (Ilene) Howard of Newdale, ID; and 25 grandchildren.

A viewing will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home from 6pm to 8pm Wednesday, June 16. Services will be held Thursday, June 17 at 11:00 am with a viewing one hour prior at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2627 East 7th Street, Casper, WY. Dennis will be buried in Idaho.

To send condolences or leave a special message for the family please visit NewcomerCasper.com.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the missionary fund for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.