Derrel Lynn Thompson

CASPER - Derrel Lynn Thompson 80, died in her home on Friday, June 11, 2021 after suffering for a year with Pancreatic Cancer.

She was born in Casper, Wyoming on July 29, 1940; the daughter of Leo Chernick and Blanche Chernick.

She enjoyed spending most of her time at home; she did love her Bingo nights and family games during the holidays. She always baked many, many, many cookies for her family and friends during the holidays. She loved going to Deadwood to gamble with family. Every day she would call her sister Helen on the phone. She also loved to read her mystery books and word search puzzles.

She was preceded by death by her husband, Theodore I. Thompson, Jr.; her mother, Blanch Chernick; her father, Leo Chernick; and her brothers, Leo (Chubby) Chernick and Donald Chernick.

She leaves her children Theodore L. Thompson, Edward D. Thompson, and Michelle I. Thompson; two grandchildren, Destiny Thompson and Aidan Thompson; her great-grandchild, Gabrielle Renfro; her sisters, Helen and Joann; her brother, Edward; and her niece, Deborah; as well as many other friends and family.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 18, 2021 at the Oregon Trail Cemetery.

In Lieu of Flowers please donate American Cancer Society.