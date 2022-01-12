Donald Raymond "Coffey" Coffman

PHOENIX, Ariz. - With broken hearts we say goodbye for now to the greatest guy we've ever known. Donald Raymond "Coffey" Coffman passed away peacefully on January 5, 2022. Now healed, and reunited with his love, Charlene Coffman.

He left home at 17, leaving behind his widowed mama and 11 siblings, hitchhiking, and landing in Wyoming, where he built a big business, and a beautiful family. Gods' Country, as he called it. Wyoming was his home and he didn't love anyplace more than his home.

After taking Charlene on a few spins around the Wagon Wheel Roller Skating Rink, she agreed to marry him. Their vows took place on July 20, 1957. During their marriage they had two children, Adele and Dean Coffman.

Coffey was the family hero and role model. Never afraid to do hard things, new things, funny things. Never afraid to show true affection. Giving the tightest hugs was his thing. That and the sneaky kiss thing he did with any girl he met.

Family was everything. He loved us big, bragged about us relentlessly, told us we're going to do amazing things, and took us on many fabulous adventures. He didn't just love his immediate family that way. His brothers were his very best friends and hunting buddies, his sisters were all of his favorite women, his nieces and nephews were his pride and joy. Our friends all called him grandpa. His family is stretched far and wide. We are all extremely close because he made us that way.

He loved simple things like his pocket knife, crossword puzzles, the Andy Griffith Show, a good book, a big breakfast, a good prank or funny joke, hunting, fishing, golf, pool, horseshoes, gardening, a glass of whiskey, and a bowl of ice cream.

Coffey got sick in 2018 and we didn't know how long we would have with him. Surprising us all, he managed to get an elk, deer and two antelope that fall. After that, they moved to Phoenix as we all thought lower elevation and warmer weather would make it easier on hm. In 2019 we thought for sure that he was at the end of life. Nope, he's tougher than nails and God is Good. He gave us two additional years. Two years to grow closer to his great-grandchildren, and watch his grandson get married.

The stories he could tell, and the adventures that he went on were numerous. He was a savvy business man, expert hunter, friend to all, and the greatest dad and grandpa that anyone could ask for.

He is survived by children, Adele Coffman of Phoenix, AZ, and Dean (Tisha) Coffman of Story, WY; his grandchildren, Tiffany (Eric) Pettit, Halley (Travis) Bing, and Kevin (Chloe) Coffman; along with his great-grandchildren, Cash, Caden, Charlie, Logan, Addie, Hemingway, and Emberlyn. He is also survived by three brothers, six sisters, and numerous, much loved nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Charlene Coffman; parents, Edgar and Grace Coffman; one brother; and one sister.

A joint Celebration of Life, and service will be held for Coffey and Charlene in the summer of 2022.

Donations in his honor can be made to Hospice of the Valley, in Phoenix, Arizona.