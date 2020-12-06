Menu
Donald Swanton
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020

Donald Swanton

CASPER - Donald Swanton passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper surrounded by his family.

Born August 9, 1931 in Casper, He was the son of William J. and Nora J. (Tobin) Swanton, Irish immigrants, who were pioneer sheep ranchers in Casper.

He served four years in the United States Navy during the Korean War. Don graduated from St. Anthony's School, Natrona County High School, Casper College, and the University of Wyoming with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Law.

Don met and married his wife, Wanda Yohe Swanton in 1959 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church.

For 26 years he was employed at First Interstate Bank in the Trust Division.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and was the last survivor in a family of seven children.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Wanda (Yohe) Swanton; daughter, Mary Swanton; and son, Tom (Lori) Swanton.

A rosary vigil will be recited at 5:00 PM, Friday, December 11, 2020 at Newcomer Casper Chapel. A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, December 12, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church celebrated by Rev. Michael Swanton. Private burial services will be held at Highland Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice in Don's memory.

To leave a special message for Don's family, please visit www.NewcomerCasper.com.


Published by Casper Star-Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Rosary
5:00p.m.
Newcomer Family Funeral Home
710 E. 2nd Street, Casper, WY 82601
Dec
12
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
