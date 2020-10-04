Donna Ala

CASPER - Donna was born October 26, 1939 in American Falls, Idaho the daughter of Martha Lilifae Wenz and Emil Emmanuel Bauer.

Donna died on October 1, 2020 at the Washakie Medical Center in Worland, Wyoming.

A Funeral Liturgy for Donna Lorraine Ala, 80, will be celebrated on October 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in Casper, Wyoming, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, by Father Ray Rodriguez. Rite of Committal will be conducted at Memorial Gardens Cemetery immediately following services. Vigil for the deceased will be recited on October 4, 2020 at 7:00pm at Newcomer's Funeral Home.

Donna is survived by her sister JoAnn Bauer; five children, Lorraine (Willie) Adams, Shawn (Rose) Ala, Neal (Janet) Ala, Mary (Jeff) Cole, and Steve (Rene) Ala; ten grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

