Donna J. McMurry

CASPER - Donna J. McMurry, age 87, passed to the great beyond November 16, 2020 after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease. Donna was born January 19, 1933 to Gerald and Lucille Burgess in a converted chicken coup on her grandparents Montana farm. Along with her brother Fred and sister Judy, Donna spent her childhood in the oilfields of Wyoming, eventually settling in Casper where she raised her two daughters, worked full-time at Casper Commissary for many years, mentored young women in the Camp Fire Girls and attended Casper College night school, graduating third in her class at 40+ years old.

Donna's passions were Native American lore, the outdoors and animals. She always imagined living on a ranch, and after Ken McMurry chivalrously rode up on a beautiful Appaloosa for their first date, those dreams finally came true when Donna and Ken retired from city life to spend more than thirty years on the Sun family's Diamond Hook Ranch at Muddy Gap and later McMurry's Eagle Creek Ranch at Alcova.

After Ken's death in 2007, Donna made her home in Casper where she celebrated each day with her beloved Border Collies Rock and Mickey, spending every waking moment in her beautiful yard planting anything that would grow, feeding the wild birds and enjoying her view of Casper Mountain.

While she remained willfully stubborn and fiercely independent, Donna moved to Mountain Plaza Assisted Living in 2016. Eventually she embraced her new surroundings and continued to live a joyful life. Thanks to the love of countless caregivers who affectionately called her Mom, she never felt alone. Even though she couldn't always remember who we were, Donna loved visits from family and friends with her greatest delight coming from her great-grandchildren; wreaking havoc in the apartment and hallways of her adopted home.

Donna is predeceased by her immediate family: husband, Ken; step-sons, Mark and Kent McMurry; and best friend, Ruth Jones.

Donna is survived by her daughters, Roxanne Williams of Thermopolis, and Reneé Robbins (Mark) of Tucson; and step-son, Patric McMurry (Bonnie) of Casper; as well as her cherished granddaughters, Olivia Herman, Aspen Davis (Christopher), Desiree Williams-Taylor, and Brittany Williams; and grandson, Grant Robbins. Donna was also blessed with eight great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly, Donovan, Nyla, Ryan, Hunter, Gavin, Alek, Harper and Elias.

Because Donna loved all things nature; an outdoor Celebration of Life will be announced in the spring. "We will be known forever by the tracks we leave."

Donna left many by greeting everyone with a smile, a twinkle in her eye, and some tenacious banter. She will be missed.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Home, 600 CY Avenue, Casper, WY 82601.