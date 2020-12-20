Menu
Dorothy Ann Cox
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020

Dorothy Ann Cox

DOUGLAS - Dorothy Ann Cox of Douglas, Wyoming passed on December 17, 2020 at Central Wyoming Hospice of kidney failure at the age of 83. Dorothy was born to Frank and Pauline Lybarger on October 11, 1937 in Brazeau, Missouri. Dot graduated from Pavillion High School in 1955. She later married the love of her life, William D. Cox on August 31, 1955 in Lander, Wyoming. The couple lived in numerous locations in Wyoming before moving to Douglas in 1975. Bill and Dot later retired in Thermopolis.

Dot moved back to Douglas after Bill's passing. Dot had a great love for family and friends. She enjoyed life to the fullest and was known for her bright smile and laughter. Dot loved to read, write poetry and little stories for children. She left this note – "No tears please. I enjoyed my life. I had fun, laughed a lot and this is how I wish to be remembered. If you want to celebrate my life, then go dancing. I loved to dance!"

Survivors include her daughter, Carolee Hornbuckle (Kirk) of Douglas; son, Joseph Cox (Cheri) of Fremont, OH; grandchildren, ReAnnah Caves of Wheatland, Jolene Good of Casper, Laura Kessner of Conroe, Texas, Scott Hornbuckle of Douglas, Stacy Hornbuckle of Billings, MT, Cameo Cox of Douglas, Jennifer Deselms of Fort Collins, and Sasha Demmy of Fremont, OH, Brian Summers of Las Vegas, NV, Mike Summers of Indiana, plus those she adopted as another kid or grandchild; 14great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William D. Cox; sister, Judy Dixon; and brother, Gary Lybarger.

A small memorial at the Riverside Apartments for her close friends will be held at a later date. A celebration of life will also be held early summer at the ranch where her ashes will be spread at the same location as her husband.

Memorials to Central Wyoming Hospice would be appreciated.


Published by Casper Star-Tribune on Dec. 20, 2020.
Your smile and giggling laugh is what I´ll remember the most! RIP aunt Dot.
Tony Lybarger
December 22, 2020
Our love and condolences to all the family. It´s been a while since we saw Dorothy. We visited with her at Carolee´s place when Bill´s memorial was held. We enjoyed many fun times with them-and had a good friendship.
Ralph and Marilyn Starks
December 21, 2020
I served her at the sr. Center with much laughter and joy. She will always be in my heart
Sandy bennett
December 20, 2020
