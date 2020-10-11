Dorothy E. King

FORT COLLINS, Colo. - Dorothy E. King, age 94 of Fort Collins, CO, formerly of Casper, Wyoming died October 2, 2020 at a Health Care Center in Fort Collins.

No services are planned at this time and her cremated remains will be buried with her husband, Charles King sometime next year at the Oregon Trail Veterans Cemetery in Evansville, WY.

Dorothy Eloise Crawford was born November 20, 1925 in Akron, Ohio to Charles and Alice Crawford. Her family moved to Kansas from the "city" when she was ten years old. During WWII, Dorothy helped as a "Rosie the Riveter" building bomb bay parts for B29 Bombers in Wichita, KS.

On December 14, 1947 she married Charles King in Tulsa, OK and they soon moved to Casper where they built a life and family. After raising her three daughters, she became a hairdresser, a job she enjoyed for many years.

She and Charles raised three daughters, Joanna, Beverly and Andrea.

Tragically, Joanna died in an accident while horseback riding in 1972. Her husband, Charles also preceded Dorothy in death; as did her sister, Marcia Lindsey; and brother, Col. (US Army, Ret) Charles William Crawford, III.

Dorothy is survived by her other two daughters, Beverly Weiser of Fort Collins and Andrea King of Casper; two grandchildren, Michael and Joshua Weiser; and two great-grandchildren, Kylie and Cole Weiser.

