Dorothy J. (Deimer) Youree

CASPER - Dorothy J. (Deimer) Youree, from grief to relief our beloved Mother Dorothy J. (Deimer) Youree, 89, passed September 20, 2020.

She was born May 3, 1931 in Lander, Wyo. to William and Ella Deimer. She was married to Lee R. Youree for 29 years until his death in 1983. Dorothy was the last and youngest sibling of her Deimer Family.

Preceding her in death were her beloved father, William and mother, Ella Deimer; brothers, Bill Deimer, Earl Deimer, and Robert Deimer and sister, Hellen Fuller; husband, Lee; and son, Mike Youree.

She is survived by Cindy, Gary and Eric Pollard of Otis Col. and Jerry, Laura, and Nicole Youree of Casper.

Dorothy graduated from Lander Valley High School in 1949.

She was proud of being a telephone operator in Casper, saying, "Best job I ever had".

There are so many memories. They would overflow this tribute. One particular was out of the blue she would phone and sing "I just called to say I Love You " by Stevi Wonder. One word she loved to call out when lucky was "Bingo!"

What a sweet, sweet Lady! Smiles, Hugs and Kisses!

As per Dorothy's request, there will be no services.

Please keep her memory with thoughts and prayers. We will miss you. Love Always!

