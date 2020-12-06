Douglas Martin Crowe

CASPER - Douglas Martin Crowe died Thanksgiving morning November 26, 2020, after a brief stay in hospice care in Cheyenne, Wyoming. In his passing, Wyoming lost an influential and often irreverent storyteller, wildlife advocate, and conservation visionary.

Doug was born November 7, 1939, in Arkansas City, Kansas, to Richard Martin and Shirley Crowe. The family moved to Casper in 1953, where Doug spent his formative years working as a cowhand on the Dumbell Ranch and fell in love with open spaces of the Sweetwater River country.

Doug joined the US Army when he was 19 and was deployed to Korea. Upon his return to Wyoming, he married the love of his life, Timothea "Timmy" Barrett, on February 25, 1961. They had three children: Ardith, Martin, and Marcella, and remained married (and best friends) for 59 years until Timmy's death February 23, 2020. In his last will and testament, Doug confided that he loved Timmy so much that there sometimes wasn't much love left over for anyone else.

Doug graduated from Casper College in 1969 and eventually went on to earn a PhD in Zoology from the University of Wyoming in 1974. He was then hired by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, serving as the Planning Coordinator from 1974-1985 and Assistant Director for Services from 1985-1989. He was a key representative for the Department in working with the Wyoming Legislature and led several efforts to create a wildlife trust fund. He authored a widely recognized book on wildlife management, Comprehensive Planning for Wildlife Resources, and published a photo-essay compilation entitled The First Century: A hundred years of wildlife conservation in Wyoming. Doug was a gifted storyteller and a deeply experienced outdoorsman. The combination also produced a string of brilliant articles for Wyoming Wildlife magazine. Doug's monthly column, "Crowe's Corner," was one of its most popular features. His stories about Spyder, a notoriously obstreperous mountain horse, were wildly popular as well. Now and then, Doug would take up a serious topic for the magazine, and his insights into the politics as well as the biology of wildlife management never failed to be enlightening.

After nearly 20 years with the WGFD, Doug was appointed as a Special Assistant to the Director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in Washington, D.C., 1990 to 1994. He served as an official consultant to several foreign countries, but his real passion was Africa. Several African countries invited him to advise them on wildlife management and conservation, and while working in Africa he helped develop programs to protect elephant, rhino and big cats from poaching. He also worked tirelessly as the U.S. representative to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species to prevent the illegal trafficking of wildlife parts. The wild places and critters of Wyoming and abroad are better off because of him.

After returning from Africa, Doug was a faculty member and Chair of the Biology Department at Casper College, where he also helped to update the Werner Wildlife Museum and its use as an instructional facility for Casper College and the broader Casper community. In 1993 he was recognized as an Honoree by the Casper College Foundation & Alumni Association for distinction in wildlife management.

Doug was deeply grateful for a life and love with Timmy and all that it brought, including three children, all of whom celebrate nearly the same birthday in different years due to his absence during the hunting seasons. He enjoyed deep and abiding friendships fueled by outdoor adventures, shared stories, and frequent shenanigans.

Doug regularly noted, often around the light of a campfire, that he had had a wonderful life and one that had exceeded all expectations. He loved his family, thought Wyoming was the center of the universe, and found solace in wild places and remote corners of the earth. The concluding sentence of his will was taken from Larry McMurtry's "Lonesome Dove," in which Gus McCrae's last words to his best friend were, "It's been one hell of a party."

Doug is survived by his children, Ardith Crowe of Colorado Springs, Martin Crowe of Cheyenne, and Marcella Fanning of Cheyenne; sisters, Diana Whitcomb of Casper and Cynthia Anderson of Colorado Springs; and eight grandchildren.