LARAMIE - Douglas Lee Mitchum, 87, of Laramie, died Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Laramie.

He was born in Kimball, Nebraska on December 23, 1933, but as an infant was moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming where he was raised. His parents were Russell A. Mitchum and Joyce McClanahan Mitchum.

He was preceded in death by his parents and by a beloved step-mother, Eileen Foley Mitchum.

He graduated from Saint Mary's High School, Cheyenne, Wyoming in 1952. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served as a Seaman during 1953-1955, primarily on the U.S.S. Antares (K-258), in the Atlantic, Caribbean, and Mediterranean waters. He attended the University of Wyoming where he earned a B.S. degree in Wildlife Management (1959) and a M.S. degree in Zoology (1960).

He married Marcella Meckem in Cheyenne on June 5, 1956. Douglas and Marcella had four children (sons Robin and Derek; and daughters Dawn and Twila).

Douglas worked for the Wyoming State Game and Fish Department for 37 years (1958-1995) as an Assistant Fisheries Biologist, Research Laboratory Biologist, Laboratory Supervisor, and Fish Pathologist (the first Certified Fish Pathologist in Wyoming). He was President of the Fish and Health Section, American Fisheries Society (1979-1980). He received the 1976 award for Outstanding and Meritorious Service to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. He published several articles, co-authored the book Atlas of Trout History (with B.G. Anderson, 1974), and was the sole author of the classic book Parasites of Fishes in Wyoming (Mitchum, 1995).

His hobbies included back-packing, fishing, hunting, boating, traveling, and photography. He was a member of Saint Lawrence O'Toole Catholic Church; Knights of Columbus; American Fisheries Society; and the American Legion.

Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at a later date.

