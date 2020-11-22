Menu
Duane W. "Dewey" Jensen

DENVER, Colo. - Duane "Dewey" Jensen age 52, passed away on November 15, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. He was born in Sidney, Montana April 30, 1968 to the parents of Theodor "Butch" and Ellen Jensen. He attended school in Sidney, Colorado and Williston, North Dakota before working in the oilfield for several years, and was then self-employed in Casper, Wyoming and Farmington, New Mexico.

Dewey is survived by his son, Johnathon Jensen of Casper, WY; mother, Ellen (Pederson) Jensen of Aztec, NM; brothers, David (Rachel) of San Diego, CA, Dustin (Susan) Jensen and Daniel Jensen both of Farmington, NM; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded by his father, Butch and his grandparents.

The family is planning a graveside service in the spring of 2021 in Sidney, Montana.


Published by Casper Star-Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
