Effie Mae (Davis) Mann

WOODBRIDGE, Va. - It is with much sadness and heavy hearts that we announce our mother, Effie Mae (Davis) Mann, has passed away. She died peacefully on the morning of January 8, 2021 at the age of 96. These past ten years, Mom has resided in Woodbridge Virginia with her youngest daughter Gwen Cameron and family.

Born March 11, 1924, in Casper, Wyoming, Effie Mae Davis Mann has just chosen a Blessed journey to tend "Heavenly Flower Beds." Effie Mae peacefully left our world; a scant 34 days preceding her 97th birthday.

As a daughter to Melvin R. Davis and Sadie Mae Davis, (to include Grandmother Sadie Lockhart,) Effie Mae was raised in Casper, Wyoming with five siblings: Melvin Jr., Nellie Ann, Helen, Ernest Oliver, and Robert Lee, all of whom predeceased Effie Mae.

Early on in her young adult life, as a single parent to son Ronnie, life thrust Effie Mae into lifelong roles as a crusader for civil rights, a seeker of equal justice for all, a champion for dissolving "Systemic White Power" of "Jim Crow," specifically in Wyoming and in general across our United States of America. Effie's value added confrontations with America's Systemic Racism carried her as a Wyoming delegate (with son Ronnie in tow) to a national convention of the N.A.A.C.P. in the late forty's. See also "Being Black in Wyoming" by Effie Mae Mann; Lander Journal; Spring 1987 and "Home on the Range" by Effie Mae Mann;" Life Magazine Special Issue; Spring 1988.

In 1952, Effie Mae married a Lander, Wyoming recognized outdoorsman, Walker Magriff Mann; thus began the "Mann Clan." With the positive guidance of Effie Mae and Walker Mann, each of the "Mann Clan" grew in their own ways to be patriots advocating for equivalent access, liberties and justice for all.

Ever the Quintessential teacher; accompanied by minions of angles, Effie's "Heavenly Hosts" asked that Effie Mae bring her innumerable creative skills, indicating she will yet be teaching across the demographic of Cherubs, Cherubim Seraphim and Angels of all genera.

She was preceded in death by son, Walter Davis Mann; daughter, Donna Rae (Mann) Bonicelli; and husband, Walker McGriff Mann.

Effie Mae is survived by daughter, Gwendolyn Lee (Bernard) Cameron of Woodbridge, Virginia; daughter, Tracey Anne (Tim) Nelson of Holland, Pennsylvania; and son, Ronnie Gray of Yakima, Washington; countless sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

While residing in Virginia, Effie's wish was to return to Wyoming, to Lander, home, where the Mann family's collective trails began. Gwen, Tracey, and Ronnie have promised to take Effie Mae there; when our pandemic dwindles to practicable levels. Her ashes will be interred between those of her son, Walter Davis Mann and her husband, Walker Magriff Mann in Lander's Mount Hope Cemetery. During our pending safer times around Effie Mae's internment, we anticipate a celebration of the life of this amazing Lady and Christian Soldier.

Over these past ten years, for your many inquiries by way of letters, cards, calls and visits, Gwen, Tracey and Ronnie thank you. Her 96th birthday was quite special because of all the correspondence you sent. Mom did know how much you cared.

A life-long Christian Soldier, a combatant for equality and equal access, Effie Mae continually demonstrated by examples, that "All Lives Matter!" Effie Mae asks as you may also be "going home," please insure that you have shared your talents and your flowers; insure that you have cultivated your family, friendships and your community; insure that you leave our world a better place. We shall all carry across our existence, valid bits from this "Lady," Effie Mae Mann.