Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Casper Star-Tribune
Casper Star-Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Effie Mae Mann
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021

Effie Mae (Davis) Mann

WOODBRIDGE, Va. - It is with much sadness and heavy hearts that we announce our mother, Effie Mae (Davis) Mann, has passed away. She died peacefully on the morning of January 8, 2021 at the age of 96. These past ten years, Mom has resided in Woodbridge Virginia with her youngest daughter Gwen Cameron and family.

Born March 11, 1924, in Casper, Wyoming, Effie Mae Davis Mann has just chosen a Blessed journey to tend "Heavenly Flower Beds." Effie Mae peacefully left our world; a scant 34 days preceding her 97th birthday.

As a daughter to Melvin R. Davis and Sadie Mae Davis, (to include Grandmother Sadie Lockhart,) Effie Mae was raised in Casper, Wyoming with five siblings: Melvin Jr., Nellie Ann, Helen, Ernest Oliver, and Robert Lee, all of whom predeceased Effie Mae.

Early on in her young adult life, as a single parent to son Ronnie, life thrust Effie Mae into lifelong roles as a crusader for civil rights, a seeker of equal justice for all, a champion for dissolving "Systemic White Power" of "Jim Crow," specifically in Wyoming and in general across our United States of America. Effie's value added confrontations with America's Systemic Racism carried her as a Wyoming delegate (with son Ronnie in tow) to a national convention of the N.A.A.C.P. in the late forty's. See also "Being Black in Wyoming" by Effie Mae Mann; Lander Journal; Spring 1987 and "Home on the Range" by Effie Mae Mann;" Life Magazine Special Issue; Spring 1988.

In 1952, Effie Mae married a Lander, Wyoming recognized outdoorsman, Walker Magriff Mann; thus began the "Mann Clan." With the positive guidance of Effie Mae and Walker Mann, each of the "Mann Clan" grew in their own ways to be patriots advocating for equivalent access, liberties and justice for all.

Ever the Quintessential teacher; accompanied by minions of angles, Effie's "Heavenly Hosts" asked that Effie Mae bring her innumerable creative skills, indicating she will yet be teaching across the demographic of Cherubs, Cherubim Seraphim and Angels of all genera.

She was preceded in death by son, Walter Davis Mann; daughter, Donna Rae (Mann) Bonicelli; and husband, Walker McGriff Mann.

Effie Mae is survived by daughter, Gwendolyn Lee (Bernard) Cameron of Woodbridge, Virginia; daughter, Tracey Anne (Tim) Nelson of Holland, Pennsylvania; and son, Ronnie Gray of Yakima, Washington; countless sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

While residing in Virginia, Effie's wish was to return to Wyoming, to Lander, home, where the Mann family's collective trails began. Gwen, Tracey, and Ronnie have promised to take Effie Mae there; when our pandemic dwindles to practicable levels. Her ashes will be interred between those of her son, Walter Davis Mann and her husband, Walker Magriff Mann in Lander's Mount Hope Cemetery. During our pending safer times around Effie Mae's internment, we anticipate a celebration of the life of this amazing Lady and Christian Soldier.

Over these past ten years, for your many inquiries by way of letters, cards, calls and visits, Gwen, Tracey and Ronnie thank you. Her 96th birthday was quite special because of all the correspondence you sent. Mom did know how much you cared.

A life-long Christian Soldier, a combatant for equality and equal access, Effie Mae continually demonstrated by examples, that "All Lives Matter!" Effie Mae asks as you may also be "going home," please insure that you have shared your talents and your flowers; insure that you have cultivated your family, friendships and your community; insure that you leave our world a better place. We shall all carry across our existence, valid bits from this "Lady," Effie Mae Mann.


Published by Casper Star-Tribune on Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
I'm so sorry to hear about your mom's death. She sounds like a great lady. I didn't have the honor of knowing her, but I always looked forward to seeing Walker on his daily mail delivery, and I was friends with Donna for a long time. May all your happy memories comfort you, and may we all carry on her crusade for equality.
Marty Carey
May 5, 2021
To Ronnie, his sisters and the rest of the family, my sincere sympathy and deepest condolences to each of you. It sounds like your Mom was a real special person. May God watch over and bless each of you and comfort you in your grief.
Jan Brace (Davis)
March 19, 2021
Your mom was such an amazing Lady! I remember going over to her house and playing with Donna. True angle
Penny Merryman Briggs
March 19, 2021
Sorry to hear of the passing of Effie. My parents, Bill and Duveene are enjoying telling stories today about your wonderful folks Effie and Walker.
Kim Hamilton
March 19, 2021
Effie and walker were great neighbors. She moved and I moved so lost track. Have some good snd some very funny memories. Would like to be at Mount Hope when you intern the ashes.
CHRIS Rush-Beisheim
March 18, 2021
My deepest condolences on the passing of Effie - May God bless her sole.
Ben Freedman
March 18, 2021
I do remember Ellie while growing up in Lander. May she RIP, she was a fine lady.
Georgia Roy
March 18, 2021
My profound condolences to all of you, I was in school with Ronnie and always enjoyed visiting with Walker on his mail route.
Ruth Hayes Frericks
March 18, 2021
My condolences to the Mann family. I grew up in Lander and Donna & Davey were friends of an older sister and brother and I remember Mr. Mann delivering the mail in those long ago days. Lander was lucky to have such a great family. Wishing you all the best.
Jeff Brown
March 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results