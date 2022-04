MILLS - Eileen June Kennedy, 87, died Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Mills. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, June 28, 2021, at Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Chapel. A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church with Father Ray Rodriguez officiating.

