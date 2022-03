Eileen Parker

CASPER - Eileen Parker peacefully passed away on May 16, 2021 in Gardnerville, NV. Born Eileen Patricia Petersen on August 8, 1927 in Casper, Wyoming, she graduated from Natrona County High School in 1946. In 1948, Eileen married Harold Parker and they raised two children, Kenny and Roxanne.

Eileen was an avid golfer, an original member of Paradise Valley Country Club and later a member of Casper Country Club. She also enjoyed bowling and tennis.

Eileen was preceded in death by her son, Kenny; and husband, Harold.

She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter, Roxanne McKool; granddaughters, Alexa, Marissa and Tierney; and her best friend of 80 years, Darlene Klammer. Eileen moved to Nevada in 2018, but her heart remained in Wyoming.

A memorial service will be planned in the fall.