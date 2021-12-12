Elaine Berneace Cabral

CASPER - Elaine Berneace Cabral, 75, of Casper, passed away Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions Center from COVID.

She was born in Hanna, Wyoming to the late Barney and Violet Snell, July 16, 1946. She grew up in Medicine Bow, Shirley Basin, and Casper with her parents and five brothers (Milton, Ernie, Bruce, Charley, and Roger). Elaine attended schools in Casper including Park, Dean Morgan and Natrona County High School.

She was previously married to Mike Cabral, and they have a son, Guy Cabral. During her time with Mike, they lived in California and also on a ranch north of Casper.

Elaine was the head custodian and bus driver for Sagewood School for many years. She ran a tight ship at Sagewood and was well known for being one of the best custodians in the district. The head of the custodians would joke when managing the summer cleanings that Elaine would not need to bring her toothbrush for any deep cleaning. The bus garage also lovingly called her Clampett (from Beverly Hillbillies) due to her down to earth, country style. She was very fond of the children that she worked with over many years and truly enjoyed her time at Sagewood.

In 1968 she was working for the Holiday Inn in Casper, where the crew from the movie Hellfighters were staying. She had the opportunity to meet one of her favorite movie stars there, John Wayne. She truly enjoyed that moment.

Elaine's favorite activities were hunting, fishing, camping and four wheeling, especially on Shirley Mountain. She truly loved the outdoors and all that it offered. She spoiled many at camp with her wonderful cooking too. She had a huge love for her dogs over the years: Scruffy, Sophie, Killer and many more. She often plowed driveways of neighbors in Webb Creek during heavy snow falls to help them out. She also was an active member of the Church of the Holy Family. She had a huge heart for her family, friends, neighbors and coworkers!

Elaine is survived by her son, Guy Cabral (Casper); and three brothers, Roger Snell of Casper, Bruce Snell (Sharon) of Casper, and Charley Snell (Peggy) of Susanville, CA; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Barney and Violet Snell; sister, Darlene Snell; brothers, Milton Snell and Ernie Snell; and sisters-in-law, Billie Snell and Marguerite Snell.

The family especially wants to thank Elaine's many wonderful friends over the years. So many of you are also considered family into the Snell clan! Norma Parker, Reverend Jim Dean and Rheva; we greatly appreciate all of the help you have given to Elaine and her family, especially over these last few weeks.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made out to her favorite church; Church of the Holy Family, 4100 SE Wyoming Blvd, Casper, WY 82601.

A viewing will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home from 4:00 to 7:00 Monday, December 13th. Services will be held at Church of the Holy Family at 4100 SE Wyoming Blvd. at 10:00 on Tuesday morning, December 14th. Burial will be after the service at Memorial Gardens, and then a reception after the burial will be back at Church of the Holy Family.

Elaine has personally requested that everyone dress casually and/or in western wear.

