Eldine V. Maixner

CASPER - Surrounded by family, Eldine (Duffek) Maixner, 95, passed at her home on May 27, 2021, in Casper, Wyoming.

Born on June 18, 1925, in eastern Nebraska, Eldine grew up on a farm, attending country schools, until moving to a larger high school in Seward, Nebraska. After graduating in 1942, she taught for several years in a one-room schoolhouse. She married Joseph Maixner, her childhood sweetheart, on February 2, 1946, in New Jersey, following Joe's discharge from the Navy. They lived in Chicago, Illinois, where their daughter was born, and then in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where their son was born.

Returning to Nebraska, they farmed for a time, before moving to Cheyenne where Eldine worked for a doctor for over 20 years. After their children were grown, they spent a few years in Grand Junction, Colorado Springs, and Woodland Park, before settling in Fort Collins, Colorado for 35 years. Eldine worked at Wells Fargo Bank during those years. Ten years ago, they moved to Casper, living at Primrose, where they made many new friends and memories.

Eldine and Joe shared great adventures, traveling extensively throughout the country, camping and visiting national parks, sailing away on cruises, and touring foreign countries. They especially enjoyed square dancing and toured Colorado and nearby states in their 5th wheel, going to meets on the weekends.

Her husband, Joe, preceded her in death after 73 years of marriage. Her younger brother, Ray Duffek, also died two years before her.

Survivors include her daughter, Jeanne (Bob) Hopkins of Casper; son, Bob (Gerrie) Maixner of South Carolina; grandchildren, Tim (Karen), Nick (Jana) Hopkins, and Kristy; great-grandchildren, Tiffany, Brooke, Phineas, Miriam, and Silas Hopkins; and great-great grandchild, Rhett Hopkins. Her strong Catholic faith, passion for living her life, and her love of family served her well.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions, True Care Women's Resource Center, St. Patrick's Catholic Church, or charities of your choice.

Rosary will be held Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 6 p.m. at the Primrose Retirement Community, 1865 South Beverly Street, Casper, WY. Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. with luncheon to follow in parish hall at the St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 400 Country Club Road, Casper, WY.