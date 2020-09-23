Elizabeth Ann Nelson

CASPER - Elizabeth Ann (LeClere) (Coleman) Nelson passed away on September 17, 2020 of natural causes. She was born on February 27, 1957 to Ken and Jeanette LeClere.

She attended St. Anthony's and Dean Morgan schools, and graduated in 1975 from NCHS. She was an active member of the Casper Troopers Drum & Bugle Corp. She went on to earn her Associates Degree in accounting from Casper College as well as Cosmetology and Paralegal Degrees while raising her two daughters.

She had a diverse career which included the US District Attorney's Office, JC Penney's Salon, Cameron Oil, and St. Anthony's Shepherd Staff.

Elizabeth was a very kind, giving and talented person as well as a great athlete. Her sports of choice were softball and tennis, and she was a ruthless cribbage player (just ask her cribbage partner - Jeff O'Brien)! The rivalry between her brother's Chiefs and her Seattle Seahawks was the highlight of the football season! To everyone who knew "Liz", she is remembered as a caring person with a heart of gold.

She is survived by her two daughters, Theresa Grill (Jens) Hall and Tricia Coleman; two grand kiddos, Samantha Grill and Brandon Hall; three sisters, Michelle Killmer, Mary (Mark) Perkins, Laura (Brian) Zook; and her brother, Kenneth Charles "KC" (Shelley) LeClere; and numerous nieces and nephews; and her friend, Jeff O'Brien.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Jeanette LeClere.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Casper Humane Society.

A rosary will be held at 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020 at Newcomer Casper Chapel.

A memorial mass is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Casper.

To share a special message with her family, please visit www.Newcomercasper.com.