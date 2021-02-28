Elizabeth Ina "Betty" Schnorenberg

On February 8, 2021 Betty went to Heaven to be with those who preceded her in death. She was born in Grand Junction, Colorado on July 12, 1934 to Elizabeth and Frederick Finnicum. Her father died when she was one year old and her mother remarried to Newton Kelly.

Betty married Walter H. "Babe" Schnorenberg on September 27, 1953. After they were married they resided in Lusk, WY where their two sons, Steven Michael and Kelly James were born. Betty maintained the balance of being a loving wife and mother and working outside the home.

Her life revolved around her family and her sons, granddaughters and great-grandsons. They were a shining light in her life.

Betty is survived by her sons, Steve (Celia) Schnorenberg, Texas, and Kelly Schnorenberg, Colorado; granddaughters, Lynn (Ryan) Leslie, and Traci (Rick) Bower; and great-grandsons, Josh Ahrndt, Mathew Ahrndt and James Bower.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister and her husband.

In lieu of flowers, donations or cards, as a family we are asking for random gifts of kindness to be passed along throughout every community. Anyone who had the pleasure of meeting my Grandma will understand why we are asking for this gift of kindness. Our family believes that kindness was the legacy that she leaves behind and the best way to honor her life and death and the very special person she was is to keep that kindness being passed forward from family and friends to complete strangers alike. My Grandma didn't know a stranger in her life because in her heart they were all family.

The greatest among you must be a servant. Matthew 23:11

There are no services scheduled at this time.