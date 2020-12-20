Menu
Casper Star-Tribune
Estella Davis Boulden
Goes Funeral Care & Crematory - Fort Collins
3665 Canal Drive
Fort Collins, CO

Estella Davis Boulden

FORT COLLINS, Colo. - Estella Davis Boulden, 93, of Fort Collins, Colorado, formerly of Casper, Wyoming, died December 14, 2020 at a local health and rehab facility in Fort Collins.

Estella Davis was born on a ranch in Newcastle, Wyoming to Daniel and Dorothy Davis. After high school, she married Walter James "Jim" Boulden and they raised their family in Casper while Estella worked as a bookkeeper with Culligan Soft Water Sales & Service.

Estella enjoyed playing Bridge and was a master seamstress, but most of all she loved her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Boulden; her son, Barry J. Boulden; and her son-in-law, Gary Starbuck.

She is survived by her daughter, Kandice Starbuck of Fort Collins; two sons, Walter T. Boulden (husband Fumio) of Trinidad, CO, and Craig Boulden (wife Barbara), of Loveland, Colorado; daughter-in-law Shawna Boulden of Thornton, CO; seven grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.

Burial will be held privately at the VA National Cemetery.

Please visit www.goesfuneralcare.com to share any condolences, thoughts, or memories of Estella.


Published by Casper Star-Tribune on Dec. 20, 2020.
Kandice, WT, & Craig, I'm so sorry for your loss. Aunt Estella was such an elegant and classy lady and totally devoted to you kids and her grandchildren. Love you guys even tho I haven't seen you in such a long time.
Paula Jo McLean
December 31, 2020
Craig and family , we are with you in your loss.
Hans and Johanna
December 25, 2020
So sorry for your loss at this time of the year I´ll bet Francis is so happy to see her again and all her cousin hard to lose your love ones at Christmas
Billie Wellman
December 22, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and she will be missed.
Paul and Lori Hansen
December 20, 2020
