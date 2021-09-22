Menu
Esther Anna Hansen
1920 - 2021
BORN
1920
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Newcomer Funeral Home - Casper
710 E Second
Casper, WY

Esther Anna Hansen

CASPER - Esther Anna Hansen, 101, was called home to her Savior September 19, 2021. She died at Cheyenne Davis Hospice Center.

Esther was born September 10, 1920, in Farmington, Minnesota, to Harry and Hanna Mickelson Hansen. She grew up on the family farm. She married Harold K. Hansen in 1941.

The couple moved to Greybull, Wyoming where Harold managed a grocery store and then worked for the CB&Q Railroad. Their children Lois and Bill were born in Greybull. Esther worked at several jobs but counted managing the school lunch program as her favorite. She kept a beautiful home for her family and enjoying quilting and sewing, church activities, camping and fishing. Esther worked hard and idle time was not a part of her life.

Harold followed his railroad job to Casper while Esther remained in Greybull until Bill graduated high school. In Casper, Esther became an avid golfer, quilter, angler, and friend to her many acquaintances. She loved craft shows and garage sales. She was a very active member of Mount Hope Lutheran Church. She moved to Primrose Retirement Community in Cheyenne in 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; four sisters; and one brother. She is survived by daughter, Lois Miller (Don) of Cheyenne; son, William (Lynda) Hansen of Roswell, NM; grandchildren, Garrett (Jessica) Hansen of Kyle, TX, Segen (Justin) Albertson of Niles, MI, David (Kimberly) Miller and Michelle (Michael) Ottoes both of Cheyenne, WY; and seven great-grandchildren.

Services are at Mount Hope Lutheran Church, Casper, Wyoming at 10 a.m. Friday, September 24, 2021 with the Rev. Dr. Christian Preus officiating.

Memorials may go to Mount Hope Lutheran School.


Published by Casper Star-Tribune from Sep. 22 to Sep. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Service
10:00a.m.
Mt. Hope Lutheran Church
2300 Hickory St., Casper, WY
Funeral services provided by:
Newcomer Funeral Home - Casper
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Home - Casper.
Esther was a mentor and great quilting friend. Her generosity and love of quilting with friends will be cherished.
Joan Neumiller
September 30, 2021
