CASPER - Ethel L. Propp, 90, died Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. A visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Satruday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Newcomer Casper Chapel. A funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Highland Cemetery. A reception will follow.

