Ethel Lorene (Torrey) Propp

Funeral services for long-time Casper resident Mrs. Ethel Lorene (Torrey) Propp, 90, will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, September 25, 2021

Ethel died the afternoon of Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Meadow Winds Memory Care unit. Her family thanks the staff at Edgewood Meadow Winds Assisted Living for their years of compassionate supportive care and Encompass Hospice for their comfort care.

Memorials may be given to "Natrona County Meals on Wheels" or "Friends of Natrona County Library."

Ethel was born November 28, 1930, in Wheatland, Wyoming to homesteader farmers Milo and Florence (Nash) Torrey. The family moved to Torrington, Wyoming, where Ethel and her siblings were raised. She assisted with farm duties and occasionally herded sheep and turkeys on horseback! Ethel attended Torrington High School, graduating in 1948.

Ethel met the love of her life, Casper native Jack E. Propp while he was working as Pastry Foreman at Wigwam Bakery in Torrington. They married April 23, 1949, in the United Presbyterian Church of Torrington. They moved to Casper where Jack worked until retirement at Standard Oil / Amoco Refinery. Jack passed away June 5, 2005. Ethel will be laid to rest at his side.

To this wonderful marriage, four children were born. Ethel was the quintessential stay-at-home mom, reading daily to her children and promoting the value of education. Attesting to her proud success is that all four of her children were first-generation college graduates with degrees in Public Administration, Math, Physics, Chemical Engineering, and Business.

Ethel was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her siblings, Imo Evelyn, Harold Milo, Charles Laverne, Wayne Ward, Glen Willard, Lavonne Carol, and Donna Jean.

Surviving are her children, Jackie Lynn (Propp) Read and partner Lewis Ray of Casper, Keith Eugene Propp and wife Phoebe of Colorado Springs, Brian Richard Propp and wife Luella of Fort Collins, and Lana Corinne Propp and partner Jim Thornton of Norman, Oklahoma. Ethel is also survived by four grandchildren: Jeremy (Jodene) Stevens, Janel (Tony) Meneghini, Jamie (Kevin) Martin, and Jenny (Mike) Kerns; nine great-grandchildren: Madison Stevens, Charles Stevens, Ashlee Propp, Prestyn Martin, Kennedy Martin, Jacob Martin, Annabella Meneghini, Cailee Kerns, and Abagail Meneghini; one great-great-grandchild: Aaden Franco; and many nieces and nephews.

Ethel was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, and a friend to many. She will be missed by all who knew her.