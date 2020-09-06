Eugene Allen "Gene" Brummond, Jr.

CASPER - Eugene Allen "Gene" Brummond, Jr. was born on January 30, 1951 in Casper to Eugene A. Brummond and Kathryn A. (Richards) Brummond. He died of health complications on September 1, 2020 in Casper.

Gene was an adventurous and independent child who found great joy in all things outdoors, from fishing to hunting horny toads at Dead Horse Hill. Along with best friend George Kofakis, they embraced what life had to offer, and mostly managed to stay out of trouble.

Gene graduated from Natrona County High School in 1969 and spent time at Casper College. He had a long career with McMurry Brothers Construction and Rissler-McMurry, building roads throughout Wyoming. He was highly respected in his role in those companies' crushing operations, and particularly loved getting to blow stuff up.

He married Dianna Wade in 1972. While their marriage was brief, they remained friends. Gene enjoyed spending time with his buddies, fixing anything mechanical from trucks to bikes for kids in need, and particularly enjoyed family snowmobile trips. All of his nieces and nephews cherished their "Uncle Gene" for the kind, unique, and humorous person he was.

To those who knew him, Gene was a respectful son, protective brother, loyal friend, dedicated employee, and a good, honest, straight-forward man who stood by his beliefs. We will miss him.

Gene is survived by his siblings Kathy (Glen) Lam, Evelyn Brummond, Carol (Dennis) Coyle, and Jim (Sue) Brummond; nine nephews and nieces Kevin and Jennifer Lam; Patrick, Katie (Coyle) Vivian, and Erin Coyle; and William, Matthew, Anna, and Michael Brummond; and 15 great-nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, James Herb; and three great nieces.

Services are under the direction of Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Home and will be held on September 10, 2020 with visitation at 9:00 a.m. followed by the funeral at 10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Casper Humane Society or Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions.