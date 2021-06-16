Menu
Eva Kathleen "Kathy" Orr
1935 - 2021
Eva Kathleen "Kathy" Orr

CASPER - Eva Kathleen "Kathy" Orr, 85, of Casper passed away at her home on June 11, 2021 with her friends and family by her side.

She was born to Frank and Eva Stauter on September 28, 1935 in St. Croix Falls, WI. She was raised and graduated high school in Clarkston, MI. After attending college in Detroit, MI, she moved to Denver, CO and started her career as a nurse. She married the late Alfred K. Orr on May 18, 1968 in London, England where they lived before returning the United States in 1976 to Findley, OH and then moved to Casper, WY in 1978.

In Casper, Kathy devoted her time to the Oregon California Trails Association and to Geo Wives. As part of Geo Wives, a women's hiking club was started. During this time, many women hiked and cross country skied the trails of the American West, traveling from Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, etc. as part of the Happy Trails Hikers group.

Kathy is survived by children, Julian (Eliana) Orr, Jean Orr and Elizabeth (Steve) Chen. She is also survived by grandchildren, Octavio, Sophia, Peter, Andrew and Matthew; great-granddaughter, Annalese; and nieces/nephews, Robert (Roxanne) O'Dell, Lynne O'Dell and Mary (William) Cassidy.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Central Wyoming Hospice.

Services will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home at 2:00 pm Sunday, June 20, 2021 followed by a reception.

To send condolences or leave a special message for the family, visit NewcomerCasper.com.


Published by Casper Star-Tribune from Jun. 16 to Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
20
Service
2:00p.m.
Newcomer Funeral Home - Casper
710 E Second, Casper, WY
