Evelyn (Spillane) Felker

CASPER - Interment for long time Casper resident, Evelyn (Spillane) Felker was held at the family plot on June 11, 2021, in a private memorial service at Highland Cemetery.

Evelyn passed away September 1, 2020. She was born in Thermopolis, WY December 22, 1932. Evelyn was the fourth of five Spillane children. Her family settled in Casper where she attended Saint Anthony's Catholic School and graduated from NCHS.

Evelyn met her husband, Dix, on a blind date arranged by her twin sister Evan. They shared 47 years together and raised five children. She enjoyed a long career with UW Family Practice and retired in 1994. Late in life she moved to Fort Collins, CO.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dix; her parents, Michael and Nellie; and her siblings, Mike, Margaret, Jack and Evan.

She is survived by her children, Lisa (Ray) Spencer, Leslie (Wayne) Short, Eve Anne Felker (Kevin Greeb), Dix Felker and Celia (Kevin) Doherty; 16 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; as well as numerous extended family members.

Evelyn was loved and is greatly missed.