Evelyn (Spillane) Felker

CASPER - Long time Casper resident, Evelyn (Spillane) Felker, passed away peacefully Tuesday September 1, 2020. Born December 22, 1932 in Thermopolis she was the fourth of the five Spillane children.The family settled in Casper where she attended Saint Anthony's Catholic School and graduated from NCHS.

She met her husband, Dix, on a blind date arranged by her twin sister Evan. They shared 47 memorable years together and raised five children.

She enjoyed a long career with the UW Family Practice, retiring in 1994.

Late in life she moved to Fort Collins and then finally resided at Brookdale Senior Living.

She will be remembered by her dedication to family and never letting the difficulties of life be more than a passing wind.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dix; her parents, Michael and Nellie; and her siblings, Mike, Margaret, Jack and Evan.

She is survived by her children, Lisa (Ray) Spencer, Leslie (Wayne) Short, EveAnne Felker (Kevin Greeb), Dix Felker and Celia (Kevin) Doherty; sixteen grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; as well as numerous extended family members.

A memorial will be held at a later date.

Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, (https://www.alz.org/co), in lieu of flowers.