Menu
Search
Menu
Casper Star-Tribune
Casper Star-Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Evelyn Felker

Evelyn (Spillane) Felker

CASPER - Long time Casper resident, Evelyn (Spillane) Felker, passed away peacefully Tuesday September 1, 2020. Born December 22, 1932 in Thermopolis she was the fourth of the five Spillane children.The family settled in Casper where she attended Saint Anthony's Catholic School and graduated from NCHS.

She met her husband, Dix, on a blind date arranged by her twin sister Evan. They shared 47 memorable years together and raised five children.

She enjoyed a long career with the UW Family Practice, retiring in 1994.

Late in life she moved to Fort Collins and then finally resided at Brookdale Senior Living.

She will be remembered by her dedication to family and never letting the difficulties of life be more than a passing wind.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dix; her parents, Michael and Nellie; and her siblings, Mike, Margaret, Jack and Evan.

She is survived by her children, Lisa (Ray) Spencer, Leslie (Wayne) Short, EveAnne Felker (Kevin Greeb), Dix Felker and Celia (Kevin) Doherty; sixteen grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; as well as numerous extended family members.

A memorial will be held at a later date.

Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, (https://www.alz.org/co), in lieu of flowers.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Casper Star-Tribune on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.