Evelyn Mae (Riggs) Narramore

CASPER - Evelyn Mae (Riggs) Narramore, age 93, passed away March, 2, 2021. She was born on April 26, 1927 in Manila, Utah to Edith and William Riggs. Evelyn resided at Life Care Center of Casper for 15 months.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Elvin Russell Narramore.

They met working on the railroad in 1951 and married November 15, 1952 in Green River, Wyoming. She and Russ lived in Wyoming until 1987 when they moved to Kingman, Arizona. They returned to Casper in 1998 to be near their children.

She was a stay at home mom all of her life after she married. She loved knitting, crocheting, and crafting and taking care of her family's needs. She did enjoy the slots and won sometimes too. She and Russ enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, boating and snowmobiling.

Evelyn is survived by her son, Merle and daughter, Debra Nicol (Greg); granddaughter, Rachel Sharkey (Brian); and three great-grandchildren, Colton, Madison, and Bridger Sharkey; as well as one sister, Judy Montgomery (Mike); one brother, Larry Dean Riggs (Lavon); and one sister-in-law, Jewell Narramore; and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremations in Casper on March 10, 2021 at 11:00 AM. A Reception will follow at the VFW on Bryan Stock Trail at 1:00 PM.

