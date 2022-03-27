Menu
Frank Toby Pacheco

CASPER - Frank Toby Pacheco, 76, of Casper, Wyoming died Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Frank was born on Sep. 15, 1945 in Monte Vista, Colorado to Tobias and Casilda Pacheco he was one of eight siblings. He left Natrona County High School to join the Navy and served during Vietnam. After his service, he returned to Casper and married, Gloria Salaz and together they had four children. Frank attended and graduated from University of Wyoming with a Bachelors in Education and went on to the University of Northern Colorado and received his Master Degree in Education.

Frank loved sailing, fishing and camping but most of all, he enjoyed his family.

Frank is preceded in death by his parents and son, Michael.

He is survived by his wife, Gloria; children, Anthony, Ortencio and Veroneca; Numerous other relatives.

A Vigil service will be 5:00 PM, Fri., April 1, 2022 at Newcomer Chapel where visitation will be from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM and 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Funeral Mass will be 10:00 AM, Sat. April 2, 2022 at St. Anthony Church. Inurnment with Honors at Oregon Trail State Veteran's Cemetery will follow at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, April 5, 2022.



Published by Casper Star-Tribune on Mar. 27, 2022.
