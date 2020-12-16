Menu
Frank James Schreckengost III
1967 - 2020
BORN
1967
DIED
2020

Frank James Schreckengost, III

CASPER - Frank James Schreckengost, III, age 53, of Casper, WY, went home to be with his Savior Jesus Christ, on Friday, December 4, 2020. Frank was born in Carmichael, CA, to Frank James Schreckengost, Jr. and Judith Ann (Woodard) Schreckengost on April 23, 1967. Shortly after he was born, Frank's family moved to Wyoming where he has resided for 53 years.

Frank grew up in the Laramie plains and graduated from Laramie High School in 1985. After graduation, Frank served his country in the United States Army for four years. Upon his return to Wyoming, Frank attended the University of Wyoming and began working in the retail industry. It was there that he met his soul mate, love of his life, and wife, Terry Schreckengost (Pauli). Frank and Terry were married on February 15, 1992 in Laramie, Wyoming and grew their family as they were blessed with four wonderful children: Benjamin, Joshua, Sarah, and Rachel.

In 1999, Frank and his family moved to Casper where Frank worked as an Assistant Manager at Albertson's. Frank was then introduced to Real Estate. In 2003, Frank acquired his Real Estate license and began his 17-year career with Overman Realty. During his time in real estate, Frank touched the lives of countless people with his compassionate, caring, and generous heart. He not only went above and beyond in every circumstance, but he also made it a priority to love those he worked with unconditionally just because that's who he was. He never knew a stranger and everyone he met quickly became his friend.

Frank's greatest treasures in life were the Lord Jesus Christ and his family! Days spent at the lake, on the river, or endless hours hunting were Frank's most precious times enjoying his Creator's work. He passed down his love for nature to his family by teaching them the wonder of God's creation and how the closest time with God was in His creation. Frank enjoyed competing in fishing tournaments, working on his old "Sea Nymph", fly fishing, and hunting for elk, deer, and antelope. Most of all, Frank loved watching all of his children in their many sporting, music, and life events where he never missed one! Every conversation he had was intentional and he shared endless wisdom on life, always leaving you with a new bit of knowledge.

Frank gave his life to the Lord on Easter Sunday 1994 and lived to share his love of the Lord first with his family as well as with everyone he met! He used his life as his greatest ministry, sharing the wonderful hope he found in Christ wanting to love others as Christ loves him. Frank opened his heart, always giving; not knowing the endless impact he had on those around him. He is our example, soul mate, dad, son, brother, and best friend. We are rejoicing as he is with his Heavenly Father and knowing we will see him again.

Frank is survived by his wife of 28 years, Terry; children, Benjamin Schreckengost (Cayley Gibb), Joshua (Michaila) Schreckengost, Sarah (Isaac) Loftus, and Rachel Schreckengost; parents, Frank Jr. and Judith Schreckengost; siblings, Susan (Kenneth) Emery, Shanna (James) Dahl, and Michael (Tatjiana) Schreckengost; mother and father-in-law, Adam and Joanne Pauli; brother-in-law, Troy Pauli; sister and brother-in-law, Becky and Jared Church; and many nieces, nephews, great-niece, and extended family.

Services will be held on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Bar Nunn Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m. with limited seating for family and close friends.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to Bar Nunn Baptist Church, Natrona County Veterans Council, North Platt Walleyes Unlimited, or Duck's Unlimited.


Published by Casper Star-Tribune on Dec. 16, 2020.
John Schamber
March 12, 2021
I met Frank while walking my dogs. He was working on brakes and I seen the brake tool and offered to share my experiance. He was the kindest Man I ever met. I could feel the presents of God our Father. While we chatted I learned of a special conection. We both loved God and I felt the the prescence as we talked. I think of him every day and Thank God we had the short time to meet. I know he is in his final Reward with God.
John Schamber
March 9, 2021
Knew Frank from our grocery store days and sold a home for us and my son. He was also a great client of mine when I was an insurance agent. I always knew him to be a Christian and a great family man. He will be missed greatly. Prayers to his family.
Jack Jameson
December 20, 2020
You were so much fun as a boy! I used to babysit for your parents. Your dad was my Math teacher. I´m sorry for your family´s loss and you´re in my prayers. RIP
Melinda (Harris) Barreras
December 20, 2020
Frank was a wonderful man. We got to know him when we were looking for a home. He was very compassionate towards our family. He guided us in the right direction and overall just took care of us. He was a smart man and always shared his knowledge. Frank became someone special to our family and will always be remembered. Rest In Peace Frank. Condolences to his family.
The Milne family.
December 17, 2020
Prayers of comfort and strength for Frank's family and friends. Frank was a gem in the Real Estate World and a wonderful person that will be missed.
Connie Cain Stinson
December 17, 2020
Dear Terry and family, Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this sad time. We wish you peace and comfort and God keep you in his care. We send you our love. Larry & Kathy Lebsack
Kathy Lebsack
December 17, 2020
With my greatest sympathy I loved frank so much I never will forget the hunting and fishing trips I had with frank he was so talented he will be very missed by me my god be with you Terri
Sam peterson
December 17, 2020
TINA HARPER
December 17, 2020
God bless you Frank.....you will be greatly missed......may you Rest In Peace.....
Leann Russell
December 16, 2020
Frank was a great man and a Fantastic Realtor. We will all miss him! Thoughts and prayers to his family.
TINA M HARPER
December 16, 2020
Frank is an amazing man, sold our house 17 years ago, Very blessed to have him in our lives, my heart goes out Terry and your wonderful family, bless you all
Jason and Tammy Stoops
December 16, 2020
Mr Frank was a wonderful man and good friend always giving of himself to others without asking anything in return You will be missed but we look forward to seeing you again in Heaven thanks for everything especially your friendship Dennis berry
Dennis Berry
December 16, 2020
I met Frank 15 years ago at an open house by accident. He was one of the most selfless people that I have ever known. Not only did we find our dream home, we felt like we made a true friendship in the process. Praying for your family to find comfort in Frank's legacy.
JASON HARVARD
December 16, 2020
Frank was a great person and an excellent realtor. We appreciated everything he did for WCDA. Our condolences and prayers.
Christina Pelton
December 16, 2020
Frank was a wonderful human being that never had a bad word to say about anyone! He contributed so much to our industry and was a wonderful leader and friend. He will be dearly missed!!
Jill Kamber-Knox
December 16, 2020
A life well lived leaves behind a beautiful bouquet of memories. Thinking of your family now and in the days ahead. Prayers for peace and comfort from your neighbors at 38 Calypso Street.
Ron & Trish Ades
December 16, 2020
Bonnie Edgeworth
December 16, 2020
Frank was not only a highly respected Real Estate agent. He was a kind-hearted soul. He will be missed by all who was lucky enough to be graced by his presents. Fly with the angels Frank
Jim and Bonnie Edgeworth
December 16, 2020
