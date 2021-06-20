Frederick Deiss

CASPER - Beloved physician, Frederick Deiss, passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021 after a short illness. Dr. Deiss was born in Oakland, California on December 5, 1929. He grew up on a small farm in the central part of the state. His family lived modestly, but it was on that farm that he learned the value of hard work.

He married Marilyn Miller in 1950. He graduated from Pacific Union College in 1951 and earned his medical degree from the College of Medical Evangelists (now Loma Linda University) in 1957. He and Marilyn had five children: Gregory (Lydia), Allory (Dawn), Jeffory, Zachory (Suanne), and Marcellyn (Howard Baker). The couple later divorced.

On January, 1, 1982, Dr. Deiss married Marilynn Hubbard Mitchell. Together, they traveled much of the world and brought home many treasures from their trips.

Dr. Deiss had a love of the outdoors, as he was an avid fisherman and hunter. He would say that the hunting was just a great excuse to get outdoors and spend time with his sons, son-in-law, and grandsons. Though they were often outnumbered, he took special joy in introducing his daughter, a couple of daughters-in-law, and several granddaughters to the great outdoors and to hunting and shooting.

In addition, those who knew him well also knew that he was an avid reader; in fact, he always had a book handy as he was waiting to deliver the next newborn. It was estimated that at the time of his retirement from private practice, Dr. Deiss had delivered more babies than any other Doc in the state of Wyoming to that date! Not infrequently, families would stop him on the street to thank him and provide an update of their family members. He was always gracious, kind, and seemed to remember everyone personally! His 'bedside' manner was sincere, warm, and life-affirming. He had the uncanny ability to smile with his eyes. In "retirement", he was a professor for the University of Wyoming Family Practice program in Casper for over 30 years. In that capacity, he trained a generation of young physicians who now serve in many of Wyoming's rural communities and surrounding states.

Dr. Deiss practiced family medicine in several Wyoming communities and in Idaho and was licensed in Alaska, so that he could take locum tenens jobs in their Indigenous Public Health clinics. For all of his contributions to the practice of medicine in Wyoming, Dr. Deiss was named Wyoming Family Physician of the Year in 1986 and Wyoming Medical Society Physician of the Year in 1995. He was modest about these honors, and the family couldn't have been more proud.

Dr. Deiss was preceded in death by his parents, six siblings, and most recently, his son, Jeffory, in July 2015.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 40 years, his four children, two stepchildren (Debra Swedberg, (Jay) and Alan Mitchell), fourteen grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

It was Dr. Deiss's choice to be cremated. He will be missed by his patients, the medical communities, and by us, his family.

Memorials can be sent to Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions, 319 S. Wilson Street, Casper, WY, 82601 or to a charity of your choosing.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, July 11th at The Grille at Three Crowns, 1601 King Blvd from 3 to 5 pm.