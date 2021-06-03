Gary K. Dye

CASPER - On Monday, May 10, 2021, Gary K. Dye passed from this life at age 76 in the Wyoming Medical Center following an accident at home the previous week.

Gary came to Wyoming in 1970 to work a two week job at the Dave Johnson Power Plant, but found a home for the rest of his life.

He is survived by his wife, daughter, two grandchildren, and two nieces.

It was Gary's express wish that he be buried beside his father and grandfather in Ardmore, Oklahoma, and his wish was carried out with funeral services and burial having taken place on May 21, 2021 at Rosehill Cemetery. Attending were his wife, immediate family, and several close friends.