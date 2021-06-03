Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Casper Star-Tribune
Casper Star-Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gary K. Dye

Gary K. Dye

CASPER - On Monday, May 10, 2021, Gary K. Dye passed from this life at age 76 in the Wyoming Medical Center following an accident at home the previous week.

Gary came to Wyoming in 1970 to work a two week job at the Dave Johnson Power Plant, but found a home for the rest of his life.

He is survived by his wife, daughter, two grandchildren, and two nieces.

It was Gary's express wish that he be buried beside his father and grandfather in Ardmore, Oklahoma, and his wish was carried out with funeral services and burial having taken place on May 21, 2021 at Rosehill Cemetery. Attending were his wife, immediate family, and several close friends.


Published by Casper Star-Tribune on Jun. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Sorry for your loss. I always called you and Gary my friends. Many good memories. I pray for a speedy healing for you.
Gary Lattea
Friend
October 4, 2021
Cathy and family, please accept my condolences on Gary's passing.
Carol Hobza
Other
June 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results