Gary Lynn DeWitt
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020

GILLETTE - Gary Lynn DeWitt age 75, of Gillette, WY passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at The Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center of natural causes. Gary was born on October 15, 1944 in Sheridan, WY to Helen Ruth DeWitt and Harold Omer "Jack" DeWitt. He had two brothers, Harold Ugene "Gene" DeWitt and Steven Roger "Pat" DeWitt, and one sister, Dona Joyce McCue.

Gary served in the US Navy on the USS Coral Sea.

He worked as an electrician in Casper, WY; mines in Hanna, WY and Gillette, WY; refinery in Newcastle, WY and gold mine in Nevada.

Gary is survived by his one son, Larry DeWitt.

Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.

Condolences may also be expressed at www.walkerfuneralgillette.com.


Published by Casper Star-Tribune on Oct. 14, 2020.
